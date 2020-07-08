Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,558,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Argus cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.19.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

