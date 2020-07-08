Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Up 20.3% in June

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.83. 782,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,510. Dover has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 119.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Dover by 45.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 46.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

