Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst (LON:DSM) Trading Down 3%

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.60), approximately 42,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 48,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.62).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst’s previous dividend of $1.25.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

