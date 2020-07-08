DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $178,017.94

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $178,017.94 and approximately $192.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004944 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

