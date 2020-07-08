Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 20th

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CEV opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

