Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,509,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $169.82.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $34,232,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,444,658 shares in the company, valued at $18,610,143,439.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,005,938 shares of company stock worth $159,969,906. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

