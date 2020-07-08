Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,492 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 5.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $67,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 58,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Enbridge by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 20,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 103,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. 2,285,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

