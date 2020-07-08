Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 29.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,051. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $340.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

