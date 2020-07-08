Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.32. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 2,866,894 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 35.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 276,030 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

