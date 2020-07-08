Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 299,654 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $238,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $93.30. 18,427,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,296,814. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $282.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.