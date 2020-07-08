Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 64,205 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,205 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $179,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,555. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $301.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.