Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Update

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 741,700 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 621,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 462,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,875,000 after buying an additional 574,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $116,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,484,000 after buying an additional 340,598 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,657,000 after buying an additional 298,563 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $75,934,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.72. The company had a trading volume of 405,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.13.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.