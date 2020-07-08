Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 741,700 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 621,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 462,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,875,000 after buying an additional 574,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $116,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,484,000 after buying an additional 340,598 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,657,000 after buying an additional 298,563 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $75,934,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.72. The company had a trading volume of 405,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.13.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit