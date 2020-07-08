Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($1.03). Exxon Mobil reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. 18,273,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,447,340. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

