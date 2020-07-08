Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,286. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.58. 29,755,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,633,055. The stock has a market cap of $693.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.92. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

