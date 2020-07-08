FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Trading Down 1.6%

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.81 and last traded at $57.83, 6,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 21,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FAST RETAILING/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

