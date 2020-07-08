First American Trust FSB Acquires 2,179 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $30.46. 38,845,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,662,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

