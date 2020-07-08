First American Trust FSB Acquires 2,725 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,497,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,697,038. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

