First American Trust FSB Acquires 4,752 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.27. 6,256,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,376,448. The company has a market cap of $376.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

