First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,953. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

