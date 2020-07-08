First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 44.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 20,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 202,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.07. 8,363,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,414,883. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit