First American Trust FSB Buys 3,319 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,394,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,376,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

