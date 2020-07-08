First American Trust FSB Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $534,605,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $316,702,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded up $13.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.20. 1,507,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.54. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $426.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $13,062,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,522 shares of company stock valued at $121,517,395 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

