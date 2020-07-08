First American Trust FSB Has $875,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. First American Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 236,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.22. 3,797,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

