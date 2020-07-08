First American Trust FSB Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,958 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.4% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First American Trust FSB owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,725,000 after buying an additional 6,654,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,392,000 after buying an additional 3,658,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,704 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,730,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,509,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,987,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.