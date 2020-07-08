First American Trust FSB Sells 10,579 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after acquiring an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,254,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,295,000 after purchasing an additional 263,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,538,000 after purchasing an additional 485,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.37. 3,848,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,792,945. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

