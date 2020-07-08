First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 536.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 93,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDMV traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 35,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,861. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72.

