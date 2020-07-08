First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.28

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.28 and last traded at $88.27, with a volume of 56777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

