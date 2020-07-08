Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Short Interest Update

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 402,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FPRX shares. BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Wedbush upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 293,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $1,203,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 122.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 416,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FPRX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 330,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

