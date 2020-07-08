Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Azarian bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $110,600 over the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,409,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,088,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,054,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 751,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 128,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

