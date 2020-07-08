Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) Shares Down 4.5%

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.76, approximately 422,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,167% from the average daily volume of 18,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA)

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

