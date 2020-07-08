Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.48. 900,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,921. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

