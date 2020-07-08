Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Shares Up 3.1%

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Global Arena Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:GAHC)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 5,175,627 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,987,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Global Arena Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Arena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit