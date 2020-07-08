Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 176 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.67.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.36. 1,986,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

