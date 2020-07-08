Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 18.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after buying an additional 81,411 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

