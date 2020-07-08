Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 3.6% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.44. 17,320,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,441,727. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36. The company has a market cap of $359.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

