Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 8,079 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. 13,591,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,842,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

