Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,020.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,854 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,286,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,003,670. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

