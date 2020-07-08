Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,420. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

