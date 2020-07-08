Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $751,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,407,000 after buying an additional 123,515 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

JNJ stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,922. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $376.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

