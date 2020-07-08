Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $464,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.30. 18,746,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,299,525. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $282.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

