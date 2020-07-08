Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,239,000 after buying an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 651.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,185. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.74 and a 200-day moving average of $303.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

