Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 171,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.3% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 721,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 52,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 23,001,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,310,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $189.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.