Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 828 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.2% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $3,720,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after buying an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. 9,395,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,377,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

