Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. 9,304,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,762,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.62. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

