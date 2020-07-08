Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $134,350,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.82 on Wednesday, hitting $1,496.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,697. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,426.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,358.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.