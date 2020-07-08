Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after buying an additional 1,187,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,585,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,734,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,907,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

