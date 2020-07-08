Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Visa by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

NYSE:V traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $195.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,364,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,415,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $378.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.40. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

