Green Planet Bio Engineering (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Trading 96.7% Higher

Shares of Green Planet Bio Engineering Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GPLB) shot up 96.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Green Planet Bioengineering Co, Ltd. is a shell company, which engages in the acquisition and merging in an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

