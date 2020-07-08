Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Up 19.3% in June

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 121,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 30.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 28,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.96. 67,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

