Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.99 ($41.56).

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLAG shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.93 ($43.74) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

ETR:HLAG traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €54.80 ($61.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The business’s 50-day moving average is €93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52-week low of €35.35 ($39.72) and a 52-week high of €186.60 ($209.66).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

